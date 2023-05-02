NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.07-$3.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.07-3.49 EPS.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NXPI stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.83.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 21.11%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.
