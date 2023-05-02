Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $342.20 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,862.68 or 0.06518290 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00038566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018572 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019958 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05843114 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $17,974,876.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

