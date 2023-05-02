Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $345.89 million and $16.70 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.01 or 0.06527696 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00038525 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05843114 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $17,974,876.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

