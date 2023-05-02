Oder Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,433 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,617,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,595,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

