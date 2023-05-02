Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $296.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.98. The stock has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

