Oder Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust accounts for about 1.2% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $23.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

