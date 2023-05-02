Oder Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. PENN Entertainment’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.