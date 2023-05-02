Oder Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Performance

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DOCU opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

