Oder Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,927 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SQ. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Block by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.21.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,880 shares of company stock valued at $24,147,535 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.03.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

