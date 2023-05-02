Oder Investment Management LLC Sells 173 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oder Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.56.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $237.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.88. The company has a market capitalization of $127.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 288.75% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

