Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.35 EPS.

Omnicell Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,663. Omnicell has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 599.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $711,357.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,927.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Stories

