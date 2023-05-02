Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.65 million. Omnicell also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS.
Omnicell Stock Performance
OMCL traded down $3.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. The stock had a trading volume of 643,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 599.20, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.17. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $125.17.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Omnicell
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Omnicell by 424.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 32.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.
Omnicell Company Profile
Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.
Read More
