ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

ONE Gas has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. ONE Gas has a payout ratio of 60.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ONE Gas to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 645,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $872,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

