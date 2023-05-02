ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 2.23. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 19.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 35.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 47.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

