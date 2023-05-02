ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.74. 2,655,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,881. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

