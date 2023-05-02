Oppenheimer Lowers Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target to $65.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Alteryx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alteryx from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Alteryx from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alteryx currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

NYSE AYX opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.74.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $301.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.64 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,631.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

