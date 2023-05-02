O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,050.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $37.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $929.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $853.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $831.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $929.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,190,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 46.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 39.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

