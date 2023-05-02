Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

ONVO stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Organovo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Organovo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.