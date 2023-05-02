Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $711.75.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Ørsted A/S Stock Down 1.1 %

Ørsted A/S stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.86. The stock had a trading volume of 82,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,811. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $24.89 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34.

Ørsted A/S Increases Dividend

About Ørsted A/S

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.4291 dividend. This is a positive change from Ørsted A/S’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.