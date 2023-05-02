Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 27,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,800. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $685.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 0.86. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $32.03.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $75,650.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 13.0% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $282,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 79.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,521 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

