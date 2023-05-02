OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Down 9.3%

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.93 and last traded at $47.16. Approximately 70,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 119,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,768.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $30.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 2,554 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $111,711.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 3,315 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $147,915.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,214.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,956 shares of company stock worth $1,267,831. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.