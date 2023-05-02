Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.54

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$23.54 and last traded at C$23.26, with a volume of 501557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$22.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OR shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Haywood Securities cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.21.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$20.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.86.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$102,350.00. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $655,100. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.