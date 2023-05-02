Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUST shares. Chardan Capital cut shares of Ouster from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ouster from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:OUST opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.46. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Ouster ( NYSE:OUST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 65.59% and a negative net margin of 337.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $29,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 32,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $362,126.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,671 shares of company stock valued at $407,521. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ouster by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ouster by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 0.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 2,618,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ouster by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 34.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

