Oxen (OXEN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.62 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $367,869.36 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,484.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00308051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012722 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00533724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00067043 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00416715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001067 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,927,442 coins. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

