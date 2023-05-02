PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard Sells 2,442 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.97. 1,884,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,532. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,824 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,790,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

