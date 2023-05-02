Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $20.53 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 158475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.65.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp
In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Down 7.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.21.
Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.
