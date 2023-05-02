Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Price Performance

PAM stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pampa Energía has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 488,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 45,436 shares in the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $527,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth approximately $646,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Articles

