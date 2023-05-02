Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Paradice Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,297 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 71,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,870,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.83. 2,025,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,236,737. The company has a market capitalization of $429.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.77 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $98.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

