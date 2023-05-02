Paradice Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,312,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods accounts for approximately 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 1.34% of Nomad Foods worth $39,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nomad Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $12,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. The stock had a trading volume of 30,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,107. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.74. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $766.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.13 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

