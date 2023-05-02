Paradice Investment Management LLC Purchases 195,605 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the period. NuVasive comprises 4.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $57,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,571,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,674,000 after purchasing an additional 386,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,509,000 after purchasing an additional 192,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 800,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NUVA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 289,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $305.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. StockNews.com began coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded NuVasive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $44.00 to $44.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

