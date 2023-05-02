Paradice Investment Management LLC Takes $314,000 Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 34,941 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth $4,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $157,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at $997,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.04. 181,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,852. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.31. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.48.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.