Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PK opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PK. Citigroup lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

