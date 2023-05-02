Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDCO. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 135,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

PDCO stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The stock had a trading volume of 257,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,293. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

