PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,713.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $207,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

