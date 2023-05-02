PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $134,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,509,470 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $64.73 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.