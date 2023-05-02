PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s (PMT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.14.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.98 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -363.64%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares in the company, valued at $899,049.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 13,475 shares of company stock valued at $181,713 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14,778.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Articles

