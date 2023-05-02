PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.21. 1,384,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460,961. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $192.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

