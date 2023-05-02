Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.08-1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $231-237 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.90 million.

PRFT opened at $63.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. Perficient has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Perficient will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, April 17th. National Alliance Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Perficient from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 112,600.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter worth $26,728,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perficient by 124.7% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 359,879 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 199,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Perficient by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Perficient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 429,965 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 160,757 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

