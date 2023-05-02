Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.0-71.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.82 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

PFE stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.82. 17,549,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,403,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

