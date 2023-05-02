Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $1.15 Million Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 140.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter valued at about $8,867,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 139.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $124.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $137.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $111.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

