Philadelphia Trust Co. Makes New $208,000 Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after acquiring an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,771,000 after acquiring an additional 398,618 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after acquiring an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth $43,705,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $182.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.82. The company has a market cap of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

