Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,196 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

