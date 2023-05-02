Philadelphia Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 126.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

