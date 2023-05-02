Philcoin (PHL) Price Tops $0.0119 on Major Exchanges

Philcoin (PHL) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a total market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $102,267.72 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s genesis date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

