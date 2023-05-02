Phraction Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,450 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,075,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,820,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.