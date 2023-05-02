Phraction Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $56.56. 88,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,095. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.73.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.