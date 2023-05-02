Phraction Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Phraction Management LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 1.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DEO traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.45. 62,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,928. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $201.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.02.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 34.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.22) to GBX 4,200 ($52.47) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,700 ($46.23) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.48) to GBX 2,750 ($34.36) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,022.22.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

