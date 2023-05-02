Phraction Management LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Visa comprises 3.2% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Phraction Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,746 shares of company stock valued at $42,795,795. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.49. The stock had a trading volume of 379,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,195,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.63 and its 200 day moving average is $216.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $433.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.96.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

