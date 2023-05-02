PHX Minerals (PHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect PHX Minerals to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 220,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 174,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 178,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

