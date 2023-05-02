Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

PDM stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.51. The firm has a market cap of $797.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,094,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 60,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,545,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 788,453 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

